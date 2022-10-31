Previous
Still Blooming by lstasel
Photo 3056

Still Blooming

I still have geraniums, begonias, mandevilla and petunias blooming. Very strange fall.
31st October 2022 31st Oct 22

Laura

@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again. Maybe not every...
