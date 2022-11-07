Previous
Mandevilla by lstasel
Photo 3063

Mandevilla

Enjoying the last few days of warm weather. I still have 20 blossoms on this mandevilla. We are forecasted lows around 22 degrees F on Saturday and that will probably finish off the last of the summer flowers.
7th November 2022 7th Nov 22

Laura

@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again. Maybe not every...
