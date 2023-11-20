Sign up
Previous
Photo 3438
Ready for Spring
Star Magnolia. Hopefully the winter won't be as cold as last year.
20th November 2023
20th Nov 23
1
0
Laura
ace
@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again. Maybe not every...
3537
photos
25
followers
17
following
941% complete
3431
3432
3433
3434
3435
3436
3437
3438
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
20th November 2023 5:14pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
fall
,
magnolia
,
star magnolia
Shutterbug
ace
I love the minimalism of this.
November 21st, 2023
