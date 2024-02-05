Sign up
Photo 3516
Black Bear
All dressed up for Valentine's Day. Kind of sorry I didn't get this shot for the 14th. Would look kind of cool with the red beads and glasses.
5th February 2024
5th Feb 24
Laura
ace
@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again. Maybe not every...
3509
3510
3511
3512
3513
3514
3515
3516
Album
365
Camera
SM-G991U1
Taken
5th February 2024 2:06pm
Tags
b&w
,
animal
,
bear
,
for2024
