Photo 3549
St Luke's Episcopal Church
Anchorage, KY. There was a lot more detail in the sky than I expected, it looked pretty solid dull gray. It rained all day.
8th March 2024
8th Mar 24
Laura
ace
@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again. Maybe not every...
Tags
church
,
anchorage ky
,
st luke's episcopal church
Shutterbug
ace
I love the red doors and the beautiful brick work. Nice capture.
March 10th, 2024
