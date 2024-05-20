Previous
Bath by lstasel
Photo 3620

Bath

He just sat in the birdbath for about five minutes before taking his bath.
20th May 2024 20th May 24

Laura

ace
@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again. Maybe not every...
991% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joanne Diochon ace
Now that’s a pretty bird bath. Maybe he just spent the first few minutes admiring it.
May 23rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise