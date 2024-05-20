Sign up
Previous
Photo 3620
Bath
He just sat in the birdbath for about five minutes before taking his bath.
20th May 2024
20th May 24
1
0
Laura
ace
@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again. Maybe not every...
3720
photos
27
followers
16
following
991% complete
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
20th May 2024 2:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
robin
Joanne Diochon
ace
Now that’s a pretty bird bath. Maybe he just spent the first few minutes admiring it.
May 23rd, 2024
