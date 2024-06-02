Sign up
Previous
Photo 3633
Still Not Planted
We had over 10"s of rain in May. Lots of fields still not planted. Just starting to harvest the hay which usually done in May.
2nd June 2024
2nd Jun 24
Laura
@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again. Maybe not every...
clouds
fields
