Previous
Still Not Planted by lstasel
Photo 3633

Still Not Planted

We had over 10"s of rain in May. Lots of fields still not planted. Just starting to harvest the hay which usually done in May.
2nd June 2024 2nd Jun 24

Laura

ace
@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again. Maybe not every...
995% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise