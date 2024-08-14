Sign up
Casual dining
with another deck higher up. If one is not there by 12pm, there is no free table anymore. It must be the most popular eatery here.
Mostly it is locals, but tourists have discovered it too. The service staff are all local university students studying in the wine industry.
A magical place under the beautiful trees in summer.
14th August 2024
14th Aug 24
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
rust-en-vrede
haskar
ace
Lovely candid shot.
August 14th, 2024
Issi Bannerman
ace
Lovely casual dining scene.
August 14th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
That's a sign of good food and service
August 14th, 2024
