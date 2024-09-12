Sign up
Previous
Photo 2807
Such a peaceful setting
that I never tire of, even when the aloes and roses are almost done.
12th September 2024
12th Sep 24
11
7
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
9489
photos
283
followers
155
following
769% complete
2800
2801
2802
2803
2804
2805
2806
2807
1081
1082
2806
2800
2798
2807
2799
2801
Views
31
Comments
11
Fav's
7
Album
365
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
helderberg
Zilli~
ace
Lovely Indeed
September 12th, 2024
Beverley
ace
It’s a gorgeous heavenly view…
September 12th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
What a terrific image..
September 12th, 2024
Dione Giorgio
Beautiful view. Great shot.
September 12th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Beautiful!
September 12th, 2024
Keren
Wow the orange do stand out here Fav.
September 12th, 2024
Peter
ace
Beautiful perspective and capture Diana, what a lovely landscape available to you to enjoy, Fav:)
September 12th, 2024
Suzanne
ace
I don't tire of your photos of it, either!
September 12th, 2024
Islandgirl
ace
Wow gorgeous view!
September 12th, 2024
Yao RL
ace
Rocks and spiky aloes - full of masculine energy,
September 12th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Such great scenery.
September 12th, 2024
