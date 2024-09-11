Sign up
Previous
Photo 2806
Barbed wire
Everything here in SA is behind some kind of fencing. Either barbed wire, razor wire or electric fence.
Pretty sad that we have to live like this.
11th September 2024
11th Sep 24
5
0
Tags
helderberg
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Super focus on the offending barb-wire !
September 11th, 2024
Christina
ace
Wonderful focus
September 11th, 2024
narayani
ace
It is sad but great shot
September 11th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
Wonderful focus!
September 11th, 2024
Brian
ace
Great POV and selective focus
September 11th, 2024
