Barbed wire by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2806

Barbed wire

Everything here in SA is behind some kind of fencing. Either barbed wire, razor wire or electric fence.

Pretty sad that we have to live like this.
11th September 2024 11th Sep 24

Diana

Diana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Super focus on the offending barb-wire !
September 11th, 2024  
Christina ace
Wonderful focus
September 11th, 2024  
narayani ace
It is sad but great shot
September 11th, 2024  
Kathy A ace
Wonderful focus!
September 11th, 2024  
Brian ace
Great POV and selective focus
September 11th, 2024  
