I had to walk up the hill by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2805

I had to walk up the hill

to take photos as it was a private road. That's my car at the bottom.

Usually, the right side has gorgeous icebergs blooming in July and Aggies on the left. The slopes of the Helderberg are covered with vineyards.

This time I was a month late and disappointed.
10th September 2024 10th Sep 24

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
Oooooh fabulous image. I know we are going to try and get to a winery this week, I’ll raise a glass to you!
September 10th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Great leading line of the road.
September 10th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Fab
September 10th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
Your photos of where you live and photograph are inspiring. This one is a beauty
September 10th, 2024  
Brian ace
Wow! Delightful landscape
September 10th, 2024  
