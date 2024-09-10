Sign up
Previous
Photo 2805
I had to walk up the hill
to take photos as it was a private road. That's my car at the bottom.
Usually, the right side has gorgeous icebergs blooming in July and Aggies on the left. The slopes of the Helderberg are covered with vineyards.
This time I was a month late and disappointed.
10th September 2024
10th Sep 24
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
helderberg
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
Oooooh fabulous image. I know we are going to try and get to a winery this week, I’ll raise a glass to you!
September 10th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Great leading line of the road.
September 10th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Fab
September 10th, 2024
Suzanne
ace
Your photos of where you live and photograph are inspiring. This one is a beauty
September 10th, 2024
Brian
ace
Wow! Delightful landscape
September 10th, 2024
