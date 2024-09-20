Sign up
Previous
Photo 2815
Not amused
at me creeping up on them. Normally they are very skittish and take flight the moment something moves. Fortunately there was a lot of water between us.
20th September 2024
20th Sep 24
6
4
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
vredenheim-blacksmith-lapwing
Brian
ace
Great capture. Love the POV and the birds' postures.
September 20th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
A beautifully composed image. These birds are amazing and I love the pond with the Water Lilies.
September 20th, 2024
winghong_ho
The birds are so nice. Beautiful capture.
September 20th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely capture and presentation
September 20th, 2024
Mags
ace
Lovely shot! Like bookends. =)
September 20th, 2024
Bucktree
ace
Wonderful capture a great pov getting down low.
September 20th, 2024
