Not amused by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2815

Not amused

at me creeping up on them. Normally they are very skittish and take flight the moment something moves. Fortunately there was a lot of water between us.
20th September 2024 20th Sep 24

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Brian ace
Great capture. Love the POV and the birds' postures.
September 20th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
A beautifully composed image. These birds are amazing and I love the pond with the Water Lilies.
September 20th, 2024  
winghong_ho
The birds are so nice. Beautiful capture.
September 20th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely capture and presentation
September 20th, 2024  
Mags ace
Lovely shot! Like bookends. =)
September 20th, 2024  
Bucktree ace
Wonderful capture a great pov getting down low.
September 20th, 2024  
