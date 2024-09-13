Previous
Happy Flamingo Friday by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1084

Happy Flamingo Friday

Wishing you all a wonderful weekend.

A big thanks to all those for your mental support these past two weeks, it meant a lot to me.
13th September 2024 13th Sep 24

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
296% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kathy A ace
Happy Flamingo Friday Diana
September 13th, 2024  
Beverley ace
And to you too… your flamingo today is dreamy.
September 13th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
A dreamy Friday.
September 13th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Big love to you and hope you have a peaceful weekend. This is a lovely flamingo!
September 13th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
And to you Diana, hope your loss is not quite so painful.. A lovely flamingo.
September 13th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
September 13th, 2024  
Lesley ace
A beautiful photo. Take care of yourself
September 13th, 2024  
Pam Knowler ace
So beautiful!
September 13th, 2024  
Peter ace
Beautifully captured and presented Diana:)
September 13th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise