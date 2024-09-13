Sign up
Previous
Photo 1084
Happy Flamingo Friday
Wishing you all a wonderful weekend.
A big thanks to all those for your mental support these past two weeks, it meant a lot to me.
13th September 2024
13th Sep 24
9
3
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
9493
photos
283
followers
155
following
296% complete
View this month »
Tags
flamingo
Kathy A
ace
Happy Flamingo Friday Diana
September 13th, 2024
Beverley
ace
And to you too… your flamingo today is dreamy.
September 13th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
A dreamy Friday.
September 13th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Big love to you and hope you have a peaceful weekend. This is a lovely flamingo!
September 13th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
And to you Diana, hope your loss is not quite so painful.. A lovely flamingo.
September 13th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
September 13th, 2024
Lesley
ace
A beautiful photo. Take care of yourself
September 13th, 2024
Pam Knowler
ace
So beautiful!
September 13th, 2024
Peter
ace
Beautifully captured and presented Diana:)
September 13th, 2024
