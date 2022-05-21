Sign up
Photo 1954
Still performing
and chasing Mum around. I suppose had there been siblings, Mum would be able to rest.
The weather has been pretty gloomy and wet so I suppose junior just wanted to get warm and dry as they live on the ground and not in trees.
21st May 2022
21st May 22
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Tags
dikkops-olive-grove
