One of the hides by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2687

One of the hides

where I will hopefully spend some time this morning and get a few decent shots.
15th May 2024 15th May 24

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Issi Bannerman ace
What a great spot to be able to hide out and get some images.
May 15th, 2024  
Lois ace
Looks like a fabulous position for some close ups!
May 15th, 2024  
haskar ace
Quite a large shelter. It can accommodate many observers and provides a comfortable position. Happy photo hunting to you!
May 15th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Nice looking one
May 15th, 2024  
