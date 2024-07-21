Sign up
Previous
Photo 2754
A very large room
with so many different sitting options. Every window has a lovely view of the courtyard.
There are aircons/heaters above every window to keep everyone happy all year round.
21st July 2024
21st Jul 24
4
2
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
9278
photos
297
followers
152
following
754% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
23
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
waterford
Wylie
ace
It has a very welcoming feel to the room
July 21st, 2024
Brian
ace
What a welcoming ambience!
July 21st, 2024
Peter
ace
Very inviting space beautifully decorated, well captured image Diana:)
July 21st, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Great looking room.
July 21st, 2024
