A very large room by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2754

A very large room

with so many different sitting options. Every window has a lovely view of the courtyard.

There are aircons/heaters above every window to keep everyone happy all year round.
21st July 2024 21st Jul 24

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Wylie ace
It has a very welcoming feel to the room
July 21st, 2024  
Brian ace
What a welcoming ambience!
July 21st, 2024  
Peter ace
Very inviting space beautifully decorated, well captured image Diana:)
July 21st, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Great looking room.
July 21st, 2024  
