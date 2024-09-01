Previous
Drive by early morning cell shot by ludwigsdiana
Drive by early morning cell shot

on the way to Strand. The whole field was one big water puddle and lit up by the rising sun.

Simonsberg straight ahead and Helderberg on the right.

I took hubby to golf and went for a walk on the beach. The light was just so beautiful and peaceful.
Diana

I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
narayani ace
Gorgeous scene
September 1st, 2024  
Maggiemae ace
It's amazing that you got all the golden sun from this angle! Shows wha the camera can do if you know what you are doing!
September 1st, 2024  
Dione Giorgio
Beautiful shot and scenery. I like the light reflection on the water (?) in between the two black layers.
September 1st, 2024  
Zilli~ ace
Lovely
September 1st, 2024  
winghong_ho
Beautiful early morning light.
September 1st, 2024  
