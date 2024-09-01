Sign up
Previous
Photo 2796
Drive by early morning cell shot
on the way to Strand. The whole field was one big water puddle and lit up by the rising sun.
Simonsberg straight ahead and Helderberg on the right.
I took hubby to golf and went for a walk on the beach. The light was just so beautiful and peaceful.
1st September 2024
1st Sep 24
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
national-road-sunrise
narayani
ace
Gorgeous scene
September 1st, 2024
Maggiemae
ace
It's amazing that you got all the golden sun from this angle! Shows wha the camera can do if you know what you are doing!
September 1st, 2024
Dione Giorgio
Beautiful shot and scenery. I like the light reflection on the water (?) in between the two black layers.
September 1st, 2024
Zilli~
ace
Lovely
September 1st, 2024
winghong_ho
Beautiful early morning light.
September 1st, 2024
