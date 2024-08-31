Previous
A closer look by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2795

A closer look

at the scarecrows in the strawberry field.
31st August 2024 31st Aug 24

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Zilli~ ace
Quite a work of art, using recycled materials I presume
August 31st, 2024  
Lou Ann ace
Oh my goodness! I love this!
August 31st, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
LOL-funny
August 31st, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Yes very scary
August 31st, 2024  
Dorothy ace
Thanks for the close up, I find them quite amusing.
Do you know what the bright orange berries or flowers are in the background? I’ve seen them in the photos of the strawberry farm.
August 31st, 2024  
Chris Jordan
Colorful way to keep the birds away.
August 31st, 2024  
