Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2795
A closer look
at the scarecrows in the strawberry field.
31st August 2024
31st Aug 24
6
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
9442
photos
284
followers
153
following
765% complete
View this month »
2788
2789
2790
2791
2792
2793
2794
2795
Latest from all albums
1070
2786
2788
2794
2795
1071
2789
2787
Photo Details
Views
22
Comments
6
Fav's
4
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
mooiberge
Zilli~
ace
Quite a work of art, using recycled materials I presume
August 31st, 2024
Lou Ann
ace
Oh my goodness! I love this!
August 31st, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
LOL-funny
August 31st, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Yes very scary
August 31st, 2024
Dorothy
ace
Thanks for the close up, I find them quite amusing.
Do you know what the bright orange berries or flowers are in the background? I’ve seen them in the photos of the strawberry farm.
August 31st, 2024
Chris Jordan
Colorful way to keep the birds away.
August 31st, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
Do you know what the bright orange berries or flowers are in the background? I’ve seen them in the photos of the strawberry farm.