Photo 2794
Stellenboschberg
as seen from the terrace. To the right and not visible here are the Helderberg mountains.
30th August 2024
30th Aug 24
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
mooiberge
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautiful mountain scene, and the scarecrow is so awesome
August 30th, 2024
