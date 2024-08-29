Previous
Some of the scarecrows by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2793

Some of the scarecrows

which the owner all made himself. There are so many different ones all over the place.

Most of them are animals decorated with the national tricots of the countries that took part in the soccer World Cup here.
29th August 2024 29th Aug 24

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
765% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
What fun ! they look amazing !
August 29th, 2024  
Maggiemae ace
Very clever - almost movement! Loving seeing them!
August 29th, 2024  
Babs ace
What a fun find
August 29th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
What fun
August 29th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Loving the way they are displayed
August 29th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Quirky scarecrows.
August 29th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise