Previous
Photo 2793
Some of the scarecrows
which the owner all made himself. There are so many different ones all over the place.
Most of them are animals decorated with the national tricots of the countries that took part in the soccer World Cup here.
29th August 2024
29th Aug 24
6
0
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
9433
photos
284
followers
153
following
765% complete
Views
17
Comments
6
Album
365
mooiberge
Beryl Lloyd
ace
What fun ! they look amazing !
August 29th, 2024
Maggiemae
ace
Very clever - almost movement! Loving seeing them!
August 29th, 2024
Babs
ace
What a fun find
August 29th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
What fun
August 29th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Loving the way they are displayed
August 29th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Quirky scarecrows.
August 29th, 2024
