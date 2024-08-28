Previous
Another view by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2792

Another view

from the terrace. On the left barely noticeable going up the hill through a pine forest, is a four lane major road going to Stellenbosch.

Some of the metal animals decorating the field are on the left too. Cell shot was taken into the sun.
28th August 2024 28th Aug 24

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
764% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise