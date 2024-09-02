Previous
Kissed by the sun by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2797

Kissed by the sun

our iconic Table Mountain with a golden glow on a balmy early morning.

It was a bit hazy as it was still very cold at night.

2nd September 2024 2nd Sep 24

Diana

Susan Wakely ace
Lovely scene.
September 2nd, 2024  
