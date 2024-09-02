Sign up
Photo 2797
Kissed by the sun
our iconic Table Mountain with a golden glow on a balmy early morning.
It was a bit hazy as it was still very cold at night.
2nd September 2024
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
sunrise-strand
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely scene.
September 2nd, 2024
