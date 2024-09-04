Previous
A bit of ICM by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2799

A bit of ICM

as I just loved the tones and layers.
4th September 2024 4th Sep 24

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Issi Bannerman ace
Love those pastel shades. Beautiful image.
September 4th, 2024  
YvetteL
Love this! Very beautiful tones
September 4th, 2024  
Annie D ace
Beautiful Diana :)
September 4th, 2024  
Yao RL ace
I like it a lot, its simplicity and colours.
September 4th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Beautiful tones and layers.
September 4th, 2024  
winghong_ho
The effect is nice.
September 4th, 2024  
