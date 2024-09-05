Previous
The day moon by ludwigsdiana
The day moon

with a flock of photobombers. I was looking at the moon when they suddenly appeared out of nowhere.
5th September 2024 5th Sep 24

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Issi Bannerman ace
Oh, wow, that flock of birds over the moon. Fantastic.
September 5th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Great timing with the birds.
September 5th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Perfect timing
September 5th, 2024  
