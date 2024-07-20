Sign up
Previous
Photo 2753
Taking a look inside
at the different seating areas. Mostly for a relaxed wine tasting as everyone wants to sit outside.
20th July 2024
20th Jul 24
3
0
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
waterford
Casablanca
Wow, that looks so comfortable
July 20th, 2024
Suzanne
Wonderful spot
July 20th, 2024
Susan Wakely
That looks very cosy.
July 20th, 2024
