Previous
Photo 2853
Something of everything
Wheatfield with inquisitive sheep, Blue Cranes, (and plenty of them) a little farm and canola fields.
We are on the West Coast and time is very limited. Will be back home tomorrow and catch up with all your posts :-)
28th October 2024
28th Oct 24
5
2
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
9674
photos
282
followers
158
following
781% complete
Photo Details
Views
18
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
overberg-canola
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely rural scene.
October 28th, 2024
Michelle
Lovely capture
October 28th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a beautiful and colourful rural scene ! The sheep are always so inquisitive ! fav
October 28th, 2024
Issi Bannerman
ace
Beautiful pastoral scene. Enjoy the West !
October 28th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Very lovely.
October 28th, 2024
