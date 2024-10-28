Previous
Something of everything by ludwigsdiana
Wheatfield with inquisitive sheep, Blue Cranes, (and plenty of them) a little farm and canola fields.

We are on the West Coast and time is very limited. Will be back home tomorrow and catch up with all your posts :-)
28th October 2024 28th Oct 24

Diana

Susan Wakely ace
Lovely rural scene.
October 28th, 2024  
Michelle
Lovely capture
October 28th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a beautiful and colourful rural scene ! The sheep are always so inquisitive ! fav
October 28th, 2024  
Issi Bannerman ace
Beautiful pastoral scene. Enjoy the West !
October 28th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Very lovely.
October 28th, 2024  
