Previous
In the same garden by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1128

In the same garden

there were quite a few birds on the remaining proteas. This one was a bit far away but I wanted the whole tail in the pic.
Chalk smudge added in Topaz Studio.
27th October 2024 27th Oct 24

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
309% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Krista Mae ace
Wow, look at the tail on this fellow! Love the chalk effect whenever you use it and pink protea! Amazing!
October 27th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise