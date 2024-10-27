Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1128
In the same garden
there were quite a few birds on the remaining proteas. This one was a bit far away but I wanted the whole tail in the pic.
Chalk smudge added in Topaz Studio.
27th October 2024
27th Oct 24
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
9670
photos
283
followers
159
following
309% complete
View this month »
1121
1122
1123
1124
1125
1126
1127
1128
Latest from all albums
2851
1127
2843
2845
2846
2844
2852
1128
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Extras
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cape-sugar-bird-idiom
Krista Mae
ace
Wow, look at the tail on this fellow! Love the chalk effect whenever you use it and pink protea! Amazing!
October 27th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close