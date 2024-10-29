Previous
There was another little one by ludwigsdiana
There was another little one

trying to escape my camera and get to momma who was close by.

Going for breakfast then off on our game drive. Will catch up later this afternoon.
Diana

Kathy A
He is so cute
October 29th, 2024  
