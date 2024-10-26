Sign up
Photo 2851
A closer look
at these huge fields, a whole sea of yellow!
26th October 2024
26th Oct 24
11
2
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
9666
photos
283
followers
159
following
781% complete
Views
24
Comments
11
Fav's
2
Album
365
Tags
overberg-canola
Susan Wakely
ace
The fields are huge.
October 26th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
October 26th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Stunning !
October 26th, 2024
Islandgirl
ace
Beautiful field of colour!
October 26th, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
love it
October 26th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Wonderful colors, layers
October 26th, 2024
Helge E. Storheim
ace
Great colours and beautiful scenery
October 26th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Wow, stunning! Need sunnies 🕶️
October 26th, 2024
Zilli~
ace
The best
October 26th, 2024
bkb in the city
ace
Beautiful
October 26th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
This is lovely.
October 26th, 2024
