Previous
A closer look by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2846

A closer look

at the lovely little canola blooms. I desaturate the background so that one can see the detail better.

Sorry, a very busy schedule today, will be back latest at 6am ;-)
21st October 2024 21st Oct 24

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
779% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Liz Gooster ace
So lovely. And I love how you desaturated the background: how did you do that?
October 21st, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
A vibrant colour.
October 21st, 2024  
Mags ace
Simply gorgeous!
October 21st, 2024  
Lisa Brown ace
so delicate and detailed. a bright ray of sunshine for the day
October 21st, 2024  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely
October 21st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise