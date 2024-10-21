Sign up
Previous
Photo 2846
A closer look
at the lovely little canola blooms. I desaturate the background so that one can see the detail better.
Sorry, a very busy schedule today, will be back latest at 6am ;-)
21st October 2024
21st Oct 24
5
2
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
9646
photos
283
followers
159
following
2839
2840
2841
2842
2843
2844
2845
2846
Tags
overberg-canola
Liz Gooster
ace
So lovely. And I love how you desaturated the background: how did you do that?
October 21st, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
A vibrant colour.
October 21st, 2024
Mags
ace
Simply gorgeous!
October 21st, 2024
Lisa Brown
ace
so delicate and detailed. a bright ray of sunshine for the day
October 21st, 2024
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely
October 21st, 2024
