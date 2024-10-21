Sign up
Previous
Photo 2840
Proud of the little fish
I never saw him catch it and was surprised to see them walking around.
21st October 2024
21st Oct 24
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
hartlaub's-gulls
leggzy
Hope he shares it with his mate! haha
Nice capture
October 21st, 2024
Joy's Focus
ace
What beautiful birds. Yes he does seem quite proud of his breakfast.
October 21st, 2024
