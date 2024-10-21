Previous
Proud of the little fish by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2840

Proud of the little fish

I never saw him catch it and was surprised to see them walking around.
21st October 2024 21st Oct 24

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
leggzy
Hope he shares it with his mate! haha
Nice capture
October 21st, 2024  
Joy's Focus ace
What beautiful birds. Yes he does seem quite proud of his breakfast.
October 21st, 2024  
