Photo 1122
Still in full breeding colours
like most of them. It is difficult to get a real clear shot sometimes as the reeds are moving in the wind.
21st October 2024
21st Oct 24
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
red-bishop
Issi Bannerman
ace
What a fabulous image of this colourful soul.
October 21st, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Such a fluffy head!
October 21st, 2024
Kathy A
ace
Gorgeous
October 21st, 2024
