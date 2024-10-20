Sign up
Photo 1121
Hanging on for dear life
and not knowing what is going on! Taken at the dam where admit is still very busy clearing out the reeds and water lilies.
This one seems to be slowly returning to its normal plumage and colour.
20th October 2024
20th Oct 24
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
red-bishop
Beverley
ace
Beautiful striking colour, pretty bird. I like the curl in the photo…
October 20th, 2024
Dorothy
ace
Gorgeous!
October 20th, 2024
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
Oooh, what a beauty!
October 20th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
October 20th, 2024
