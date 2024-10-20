Previous
Hanging on for dear life by ludwigsdiana
Hanging on for dear life

and not knowing what is going on! Taken at the dam where admit is still very busy clearing out the reeds and water lilies.

This one seems to be slowly returning to its normal plumage and colour.
20th October 2024 20th Oct 24

Beverley ace
Beautiful striking colour, pretty bird. I like the curl in the photo…
October 20th, 2024  
Dorothy ace
Gorgeous!
October 20th, 2024  
aikiuser (jenn) ace
Oooh, what a beauty!
October 20th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
October 20th, 2024  
