Apologies in advance

as these two will have my undivided attention for the next two weeks!



Taken by my son in law as they wait for boarding in the lounge of Hamburg airport last night. Antonia seems to be holding Dad's beer as he takes the shot.



We have not seen them in almost three years and are so excited to finally spend time with them. Antonia is 9 and Emilia 11, much more grown up than on their last visit. 🥳😍



I will check your posts and comment whenever I can, which means between 6-8am ;-)