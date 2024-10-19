Previous
Apologies in advance by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1120

Apologies in advance

as these two will have my undivided attention for the next two weeks!

Taken by my son in law as they wait for boarding in the lounge of Hamburg airport last night. Antonia seems to be holding Dad's beer as he takes the shot.

We have not seen them in almost three years and are so excited to finally spend time with them. Antonia is 9 and Emilia 11, much more grown up than on their last visit. 🥳😍

I will check your posts and comment whenever I can, which means between 6-8am ;-)
19th October 2024 19th Oct 24

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Casablanca ace
Oh how wonderful! Have a super time with them. I did smile at the beer!
October 19th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Beautiful … Ooo have a wonderful time!
October 19th, 2024  
Zilli~ ace
Have a good one!
October 19th, 2024  
Chrissie ace
How lovely 💕. Have a wonderful time!
October 19th, 2024  
Peter ace
How wonderful have a wonderful time together :)
October 19th, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
Lucky you, enjoy every minute
October 19th, 2024  
