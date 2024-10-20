Sign up
Photo 2845
Hiding in the wheatfield
I was so surprised as I could spot something from a distance but did not know what it was.
Sheep are very inquisitive animals and came closer to check me out.
20th October 2024
overberg-canola
Corinne C
ace
Such a cute scene!
October 20th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Wonderful image :)
October 20th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Cute capture.
October 20th, 2024
katy
ace
FAV they look amazing in this light
October 20th, 2024
Jerzy
ace
Nice! They must have a lot to eat there.
October 20th, 2024
Chrissie
ace
Gorgeous ♥️
October 20th, 2024
Michelle
I do love sheep and their ability for being so nosey! lovely capture
October 20th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Such a sweet find
October 20th, 2024
Mags
ace
Aww! Marvelous capture.
October 20th, 2024
