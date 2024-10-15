Previous
Layers by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2840

Layers

of colour in the fields.
15th October 2024 15th Oct 24

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
mittens (Marilyn) ace
So pretty and I like the colors and layers.
October 15th, 2024  
Beverley ace
The colour patterns are striking… You live in remote harmony, very beautiful.
October 15th, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
so lovely
October 15th, 2024  
Walks @ 7 ace
What a cool PoV and such wonderful layers
October 15th, 2024  
narayani ace
Great layers
October 15th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Fabulous patterns, colors, layers
October 15th, 2024  
Merrelyn ace
I love the line of yellow running through the middle of the image.
October 15th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely layers.
October 15th, 2024  
Mags ace
Beautiful layers and color.
October 15th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A real patchwork of yellow and greens as you look across the fields !
October 15th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
