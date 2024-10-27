Previous
A change of scenery by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2852

A change of scenery

as I like this tree against the sky.

We are leaving now and going to the West Coast for three days. I hope to find some more flamingos and we'll be doing a game drive.

Not sure about wifi, but will keep you posted.
27th October 2024 27th Oct 24

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
781% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise