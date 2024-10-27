Sign up
Photo 2844
So lovely in the garden
but don't do well as cut flowers inside. It is such a pity, as I have masses outside. After a day, they start folding up.
27th October 2024
27th Oct 24
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
9670
photos
283
followers
159
following
Tags
dietes-ingigenous-iris
leggzy
ace
So pretty!
October 27th, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
no they just don't last long enough, but the make great photos!
October 27th, 2024
Yao RL
ace
Dancing with joy.
October 27th, 2024
