Quite happy to pose for me by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2752

Quite happy to pose for me

and I was delighted. The waiter said there are always owls in the trees during winter.

As it was pretty high up, I had to crop quite a bit.

We usually only go in summer, but I might have to change that now.
19th July 2024 19th Jul 24

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Photo Details

Wylie ace
How beautiful amongst the left over autumn leaves.
July 19th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
A fabulous looking bird.
July 19th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Handsome fella
July 19th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Fab
July 19th, 2024  
YL
What a pose! Love the light on the leaves too
July 19th, 2024  
Valerie Chesney ace
Looking straight at you!
An absolute beauty.. Fav..
July 19th, 2024  
Liz Gooster ace
Oh I love this! It's great how the owl is looking right at you and the the dappled effect of its feathers, the leaves and the tree bark is lovely. Very harmonious.
July 19th, 2024  
Peter ace
Well captured in lovey detail Diana:)
July 19th, 2024  
Brian ace
Awesome capture
July 19th, 2024  
