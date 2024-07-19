Sign up
Previous
Photo 2752
Quite happy to pose for me
and I was delighted. The waiter said there are always owls in the trees during winter.
As it was pretty high up, I had to crop quite a bit.
We usually only go in summer, but I might have to change that now.
19th July 2024
19th Jul 24
9
6
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Tags
spoted-eagle-owl-waterford
Wylie
ace
How beautiful amongst the left over autumn leaves.
July 19th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
A fabulous looking bird.
July 19th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Handsome fella
July 19th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Fab
July 19th, 2024
YL
What a pose! Love the light on the leaves too
July 19th, 2024
Valerie Chesney
ace
Looking straight at you!
An absolute beauty.. Fav..
July 19th, 2024
Liz Gooster
ace
Oh I love this! It's great how the owl is looking right at you and the the dappled effect of its feathers, the leaves and the tree bark is lovely. Very harmonious.
July 19th, 2024
Peter
ace
Well captured in lovey detail Diana:)
July 19th, 2024
Brian
ace
Awesome capture
July 19th, 2024
365 Project
close
An absolute beauty.. Fav..