Previous
Photo 2751
Looking down at us
and not moving at all! I went to fetch my camera and the owl seemed to enjoy the moment of being a star ;-)
I could not let you wait another day, I was so excited.
18th July 2024
18th Jul 24
7
2
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
9266
photos
297
followers
152
following
753% complete
2744
2745
2746
2747
2748
2749
2750
2751
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
7
Fav's
2
Album
365
Tags
spotted
,
eagle-owl
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Fabulous find and capture - It took me some time to recognise it as an owl in yesterday's photo !
July 18th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Fab
July 18th, 2024
Peter
ace
Lovely detail well captured Diana:)
July 18th, 2024
Renee Salamon
ace
Not a giraffe then🤣
July 18th, 2024
Wylie
ace
What a gorgeous bird
July 18th, 2024
winghong_ho
Great shot. Fav.
July 18th, 2024
Babs
ace
How exciting. I couldn't see it in the earlier shot
July 18th, 2024
