Looking down at us by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2751

Looking down at us

and not moving at all! I went to fetch my camera and the owl seemed to enjoy the moment of being a star ;-)

I could not let you wait another day, I was so excited.
18th July 2024 18th Jul 24

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Beryl Lloyd
Fabulous find and capture - It took me some time to recognise it as an owl in yesterday's photo !
July 18th, 2024  
Joan Robillard
Fab
July 18th, 2024  
Peter
Lovely detail well captured Diana:)
July 18th, 2024  
Renee Salamon
Not a giraffe then🤣
July 18th, 2024  
Wylie
What a gorgeous bird
July 18th, 2024  
winghong_ho
Great shot. Fav.
July 18th, 2024  
Babs
How exciting. I couldn't see it in the earlier shot
July 18th, 2024  
