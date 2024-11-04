Previous
My first roses this season. by ludwigsdiana
My first roses this season.

Due to our heavy rainfall in July and August, I had to prune them later. They started blooming mid October.
Diana

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
they are always lovely, nice fun edit
November 4th, 2024  
