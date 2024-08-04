Previous
Just in time by ludwigsdiana
Just in time

as the storm and wind created havoc with this beautiful tree.

A few days ago there were more petals under the tree than on the flowers. I did manage to find a few flowers that still looked ok.
4th August 2024

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Liz Gooster
Fantastic colours and sense of movement!
August 4th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd
Love the swirl of the storm and the richness in colour of the flower !
August 4th, 2024  
