Photo 2762
Lavender as far as the eye could see
I drove down a little dirt road when I saw a sign that said lavender for sale.
I have driven past so often, but never had time. I was pleasantly surprised to see so such an abundance.
There was a shop and they sold all kinds of different products.
6th August 2024
6th Aug 24
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Special to me
Tags
lavender-farm
Tia
ace
Great dof and such a gorgeous colour! I gave lavender growing in my garden.
August 6th, 2024
