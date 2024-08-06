Previous
Lavender as far as the eye could see by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2762

Lavender as far as the eye could see

I drove down a little dirt road when I saw a sign that said lavender for sale.

I have driven past so often, but never had time. I was pleasantly surprised to see so such an abundance.

There was a shop and they sold all kinds of different products.
6th August 2024 6th Aug 24

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Tia ace
Great dof and such a gorgeous colour! I gave lavender growing in my garden.
August 6th, 2024  
