Previous
Photo 2778
Just a little bit more
and now one can see the pins forming and what the colours will be.
22nd August 2024
22nd Aug 24
4
2
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
leucospermum-pincushion
Annie D
ace
so beautiful - all those twirls
August 22nd, 2024
Issi Bannerman
ace
How splendid to watch these unfurl.
August 22nd, 2024
Yao RL
ace
Amazing details and what a fascinating flower.
August 22nd, 2024
haskar
ace
Lovly details. I am anxiously awaiting further blossoming.
August 22nd, 2024
