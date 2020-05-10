Sign up
Pink Poppy
Practicing high key and added a drop shadow frame.
Lynne
@lynne5477
With the sale of all of my Sony gear and the purchase of an Olympus M43 system (May 2019), I plan to try to post...
Tags
flowers
,
pink
,
poppy
,
wildflowers
haskar
ace
Very elegant. Well done.
May 9th, 2020
