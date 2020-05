Momma feeding babies

This isn't the sharpest image but it's what I got so posting it as it shows the momma black-chinned hummingbird feeding one of the babies. If you look close, you can see the beaks of two babies. She seems to feed one and then flies away to get more food and comes back and feeds the other one. She used to only leave the nest for about 5-10 minutes at a time but today she was gone 30 and 45 minutes.