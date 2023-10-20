Previous
Hello Autumn! by lynne5477
Photo 2130

Hello Autumn!

Took this while walking thru a neighborhood in Vermont on the one day we had a couple of hours free time on our trip.
20th October 2023 20th Oct 23

Lynne

@lynne5477
With the sale of all of my Sony gear and the purchase of an Olympus M43 system (May 2019), I plan to try to post...
583% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise