Photo 2150
Sailing around Lake Lucerne in Switzerland
This is one of my entries for "pano" for our photo club for August. I love the clouds in this shot.
18th June 2024
18th Jun 24
Lynne
@lynne5477
With the sale of all of my Sony gear and the purchase of an Olympus M43 system (May 2019), I plan to try to post...
Tags
water
,
lake
,
sailboat
,
switzerland
,
lucerne
