Chapel Bridge by lynne5477
Chapel Bridge

This is Chapel Bridge in Lucerne, Switzerland. Had a great time there and perfect weather. I was in this same spot about 35 years ago and right after that, the bridge burned down. They rebuilt it to look exactly like the original.
