Thor's Well by lynne5477
Thor's Well

Thor's Well on the Oregon coast. I had tried to get in a better position so as not to have the sun so direct but that didn't last long as a wave came up and got me wet to mid-thigh.
Lynne

Allison Maltese
So neat. It looks like a geyser in the middle of the ocean.
